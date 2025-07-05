Sunderland agree deal to sign Club Brugge winger

Sunderland have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Moroccan winger Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge.

The Black Cats have agreed a deal with Club Brugge for €23 million, with add-ons included, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

New Sunderland signing Chemsdine Talbi. Photo by Shutterstock.

The young winger is having his medical shortly, according to Romano, with ‘documents being exchanged’.

The report claims that the deal for the 20-year-old is set to be announced soon.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Talbi will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

Talbi scored seven goals and recorded five assists in his 44 appearances for Club Brugge last season.

Sunderland have been very active in the 2025 summer transfer window so far, having already completed deals for Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.