Sunderland signs Nottingham Forest, Leeds Utd, Fulham, Bournemouth and Newcastle Utd target in a club-record £30m deal

Sunderland have reportedly completed the signing of Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Diarra has signed his contract at Sunderland after having completed his medical with the club.

Sky Sports reports that the Black Cats will pay £27 million up-front, with an additional £3 million in potential add-ons for the midfielder.

Diarra has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with Nottingham Forest being the latest club to show an interest in the Senegal international.

Leeds United, Fulham, Bournemouth and Newcastle have already been linked with the 21-year-old, with Leeds even holding early talks.

But now Sunderland have won the race for the midfielder, who made an impressive performance in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England earlier this month.