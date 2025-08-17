Exclusive: Leeds join Championship clubs in hunt for Norwegian starlet

Leeds United have entered the race to monitor Stabaek midfielder Sebastian Olderheim, joining Ipswich Town and Sheffield United in tracking the highly rated Norwegian talent.

The 18-year-old has impressed with his creativity, composure, and eye for a killer pass, attracting attention from multiple English clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds are keeping a close eye on the Norwegian youngster as part of their long-term recruitment strategy.

While the interest is genuine, sources suggest a move is unlikely to materialise before the current transfer window closes.

Stabaek are keen to keep hold of Sebastian Olderheim for the remainder of the season and will only consider offers that meet their valuation.

With Leeds, Ipswich and Sheffield United now keeping tabs, competition could heat up ahead of future windows.

Olderheim remains one of Norway’s most promising prospects – and his progress will be closely watched on both sides of the North Sea.