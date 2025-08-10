Exclusive: Ipswich and Sheffield Utd chase Norwegian teen sensation

Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich Town. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ipswich Town and Sheffield United are both in the hunt for one of Norway’s brightest young football talents.

The player in question is Sebastian Olderheim, a gifted midfielder currently making waves at Norwegian first division side Stabaek.

Known for his vision, quick feet and ability to split defences with a single pass, the teenager has already caught the eye of scouts across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Championship sides have been keeping a close eye on Olderheim in recent month, with glowing reports feeding growing interest.

Ipswich and Sheffield United are keen to add youthful energy to their squads as they target a strong push this season.

Stabaek are braced for potential offers but will demand a fee that reflects the youngster’s promise.

With the transfer window clock ticking, this could turn into a late scramble for one of Scandinavia’s most exciting prospects.

