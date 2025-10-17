Ipswich and Leicester eye former Leeds United midfielder

Ipswich Town and Leicester City are both interested in Rennes midfielder Glen Kamara.

The two Championship promotion hopefuls are already planning ahead of the January transfer window and could go head-to-head for the Finnish international.

Kamara, 29, joined Rennes from Leeds United in 2024 but has struggled for minutes in France, failing to make a single league appearance this season.

Rennes reportedly paid around €10m for the former Rangers star but Foot Mercato reports that they are now open to selling for just €3m as they look to recoup part of their investment.

Both Ipswich and Leicester view Kamara as a low-risk midfield reinforcement, with his Premier League and Championship experience making him an appealing option for clubs pushing for promotion back to the top flight.