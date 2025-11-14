Celtic star eyes shock exit with Brentford, Everton and Leeds hot on his heels

Celtic’s lightning-fast forward Daizen Maeda is itching for a January getaway from Parkhead, with Brentford, Everton and Leeds hot on his heels.

The 28-year-old Japan ace, who’s dazzled with his speed and scoring prowess, bagged an astonishing 33 goals and 12 assists last term, helping seal a domestic double.

But frustration boiled over after summer bids from England were knocked back, leaving Daizen Maeda hungry for a Premier League challenge to boost his World Cup dreams.

Sources at TEAMtalk reveal Brentford are frontrunners, loving his high-press fit, while Everton aim to turbocharge their attack and Leeds eye him for survival scraps.