Exclusive: Leeds United join Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leverkusen in tracking Nantes wonderkid

Leeds United are the latest club to express interest in FC Nantes teenage sensation Tylel Tati, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 17-year-old French-Congolese defender has become one of Ligue 1’s most exciting prospects after breaking into the Nantes first team this season.

His poise in possession, tactical awareness and ability to operate across the backline have earned him rave reviews from scouts across Europe.

After strong interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen, Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds are now keeping tabs on Tati as they plan for future reinforcements.

Under contract with Nantes until 2028, Tylel Tati has already made six Ligue 1 appearances and is seen as one of France’s brightest young defenders.

Leeds’ growing interest further underlines his rising reputation across European football.