Exclusive: Bayer Leverkusen join Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in pursuit of young defender

BayArena, Bayer Leverkusen
BayArena, Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the growing list of clubs interested in FC Nantes starlet Tylel Tati, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 17-year-old defender has become one of the most talked-about young players in France after breaking into Nantes’ senior squad this season.

His versatility – capable of playing as a centre-back, left-back, or defensive midfielder – and calmness on the ball have attracted attention from across Europe.

After interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa, Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen are now exploring a potential move for the French-Congolese talent.

The Bundesliga leaders view Tati as a long-term investment and a perfect fit for their youth-focused recruitment strategy.

Tylel Tati, under contract with Nantes until 2028, has already made six Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Nantes remain determined to keep their teenage prodigy, but growing Premier League and Bundesliga interest could lead to a fierce transfer battle next year.

