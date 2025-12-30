Birmingham and Ipswich eye League One whizkid

Birmingham City and Ipswich Town have reportedly set their sights on Stevenage sensation Ryan Doherty as they look to bolster their long-term plans ahead of January.

The 17-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of League One’s most exciting young talents after breaking into the senior setup this season.

According to Football Insider, the Championship pair have been monitoring Doherty closely and could move when the window opens.

Doherty only signed professional terms earlier this year but has already made his mark with minutes across the EFL Trophy and his League One debut earlier this month.

The teenager has also attracted interest from Premier League side Bournemouth, proving just how rapidly his stock is rising.

While Birmingham fight to revive a fading campaign and Ipswich push for promotion, both clubs see Doherty as one for the future, a talent worth securing before his value soars.