Exclusive: Chelsea and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Nantes wonderkid

Chelsea and Aston Villa are closely monitoring the progress of FC Nantes sensation Tylel Tati, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 17-year-old French-Congolese defender has become one of Ligue 1’s most exciting young prospects after breaking into the Nantes first team this season.

Despite his age, Tylel Tati has already made six senior appearances, displaying composure, maturity, and versatility rarely seen in a teenager.

Tati is comfortable operating as a centre-back, left-back, or even a defensive midfielder, attributes that have impressed Premier League scouts.

Ontheminute.com sources claims that Chelsea see him as a potential long-term investment in their youth-driven project, while Aston Villa view him as a player who could develop under Unai Emery’s system and add defensive depth to their growing squad.

Nantes are eager to keep hold of the youngster, who remains under contract until 2028, but interest from England is expected to intensify in 2025.