Exclusive: Manchester United join Chelsea and Aston Villa in race for Nantes prodigy

Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on FC Nantes wonderkid Tylel Tati.

The 17-year-old defender has become one of the standout young talents in Ligue 1 after breaking into Nantes’ senior side this season.

His technical ability, confidence in possession, and defensive maturity have quickly drawn attention from several Premier League clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that United’s recruitment team are keeping a close eye on Tati, viewing the French-Congolese teenager as a long-term defensive investment.

Chelsea remain interested, while Aston Villa are continuing to monitor his progress under Unai Emery’s direction.

Tylel Tati, who is under contract with Nantes until 2028, has already made six league appearances and can play as a centre-back, left-back, or holding midfielder.

Nantes are determined to keep him, but growing Premier League interest could test their resolve in 2025.