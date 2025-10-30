Real Madrid join Newcastle and Manchester United in race for Nottingham Forest star

Real Madrid have joined Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid view the 22-year-old England international as a long-term solution for their midfield and are prepared to monitor his situation closely ahead of 2026.

Anderson is reportedly valued between £100m and £120m, reflecting his rapid rise and importance to Forest.

The midfielder has impressed with his versatility, ball-carrying ability, and creativity in the final third, attracting attention from Europe’s top clubs.

Real Madrid see Anderson as a potential successor in their evolving midfield, while Manchester United and Newcastle remain strong contenders to secure his signature.

Forest, however, are in no rush to sell and will only consider offers that match their high valuation.