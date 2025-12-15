QPR join Southampton and Leicester in race for Sunderland keeper

Queens Park Rangers are preparing for a January transfer tussle as they line up a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The Hoops want to strengthen between the sticks for the second half of the season and believe the Black Cats stopper could be the answer as the play-off race heats up.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, QPR are ready to battle Southampton and Leicester City for Patterson’s signature.

Sunderland are open to sanctioning a loan move, with the Championship viewed as the ideal destination for the 25-year-old.

Patterson has slipped to second choice at the Stadium of Light this season but boasts serious promotion pedigree. He was a key figure during Sunderland’s rise from League One and into the Premier League.

With just one appearance this term, regular football is the priority. QPR see an opportunity, but Saints and Foxes are firmly in the hunt too.