Exclusive: Everton enter the race for AC Milan striker as trander scrap escalates

Everton have now joined the growing list of clubs monitoring AC Milan forward Santiago Gimenez, turning the chase for the 24-year-old Mexican into one of January’s most competitive sagas.

The striker is expected to be available after a frustrating spell at the San Siro, where injuries and confidence issues have derailed his form.

Sunderland and Brentford have already shown strong interest, with Leeds United recently joining the hunt.

Ontheminute.com understands that now Everton are keeping a close eye on developments as they weigh up their own attacking options for the winter window.

Santiago Gimenez is valued at around £17m, and Milan appear increasingly open to a deal after the former Feyenoord star’s struggles for fitness and goals.

With Everton adding their name to the queue, the battle for the Mexican marksman is heating up fast and January could get lively.