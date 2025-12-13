James Trafford transfer odds: This is where the Manchester City goalkeeper will play after the January transfer window

Bookmakers seems to believe James Trafford is still most likely to remain at Manchester City after the January window.

The champions are priced at 1.50 to keep the 23-year-old stopper, well ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers at 6.00 and Newcastle United at 9.00.

Tottenham Hotspur are 13.00, with Burnley 15.00, West Ham United 17.00 and Aston Villa outsiders at 21.00.

Trafford only returned to City in the summer on a long-term deal after a record-breaking spell with Burnley.

He impressed in the Championship and for England’s youth sides, but has struggled for regular minutes since coming back to the Etihad, sitting behind more experienced keepers in the pecking order.

That lack of game time is fuelling talk of a loan move, with Wolves and Newcastle linked.

For fans of football transfer betting, though, the current football transfer odds still point to Trafford staying put at Manchester City beyond January.