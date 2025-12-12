Man Utd target Sunderland sensation as midfield rebuild begins

Manchester United have gone “all in” to sign Sunderland sensation Noah Sadiki, with the 20-year-old now emerging as a shock priority target for 2026.

The Red Devils are desperate to rebuild their midfield and believe the Black Cats star could be a cheaper, and potentially more effective, alternative to long-term target Carlos Baleba.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, United have been tracking Sadiki since the start of the season and have already approached his representatives.

Tavolieri revealed: “Manchester United and Chelsea are vying for Noah Sadiki… Manchester United had already approached the player’s representatives at the start of the season, proof that the situation is being closely monitored. The race to sign Noah Sadiki is officially on.”

Sadiki has been outstanding since arriving from Belgian side USG for £15m, starting all 15 Premier League games and becoming a key part of Sunderland’s shock rise.

Chelsea are also keen, but United believe they can offer him a clearer pathway into the starting XI.

With Baleba’s price sky-rocketing and form dipping, Sadiki has become the name to watch and United are moving fast.