Leeds handed major boost in chase for former Arsenal star

Leeds United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of free agent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the former Arsenal and Liverpool star publicly declared his desire to return to Premier League action.

The Whites are battling for survival and see midfield reinforcements as essential heading into January.

According to The Athletic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who left Besiktas in August, is eager to get back on the pitch and believes he still has plenty to offer.

Speaking to the outlet, he said: “I want to play. I’m not ready to call it quits by any means. I don’t feel old. I’ve still got that hunger to play and do well. I just want the opportunity to show what I can still do.

“I feel like I can add value on the pitch but also show the right way to train, the right way to act on and off the pitch. I’m in the bracket now where I’ve been lucky enough to play for top clubs, win things and work with top managers. I know a lot more now than I did when I started out.”

Leeds view the 32-year-old as a low-risk, high-reward signing who brings versatility, Champions League pedigree and vital leadership. With midfield quality lacking, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be exactly the injection of experience Leeds need in their relegation fight.