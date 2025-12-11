Middlesbrough and Preston in scrap for Elfsborg hotshot

Middlesbrough and Preston North End are eyeing a January swoop for Elfsborg striker Jalal Abdullai, but face stiff competition from several major European clubs.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian forward has impressed on loan at Molde, hitting nine goals in 24 games and catching the attention of recruiters across Scandinavia and beyond.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Boro and Preston are among the English clubs monitoring Abdullai, yet they are not alone.

Anderlecht, KRC Genk, FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland are all tracking the versatile attacker, while Molde still have an option to buy.

Abdullai is contracted to Elfsborg until 2028 and valued at €2.2m, making him an affordable but highly competitive target.

With both Championship clubs pushing for promotion, the battle to land Abdullai could become one of January’s most intriguing transfer fights.