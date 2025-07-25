Exclusive: Brentford and Newcastle join Man Utd and Aston Villa in race for Danish wonderkid

Brentford and Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League clubs to track FC Copenhagen’s rising star Tristan Aldcroft Panduro.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who holds both Danish and English citizenship, has already attracted serious interest from Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brentford and Newcastle United are also keeping an eye on Panduro’s situation at FC Copenhagen.

Panduro, known for his composure on the ball and tactical maturity, is considered one of Denmark’s top young prospects.

He currently plays for FC Copenhagen’s U19s and has represented Denmark at U16 and U17 level.

European heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have previously shown interest, but Premier League scouts are now intensifying their watch.

With a contract until 2027, FC Copenhagen could face growing pressure as top clubs continue to monitor the situation closely.