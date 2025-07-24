Newcastle join race for Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa target amid Isak uncertainty

Newcastle United have joined the growing list of clubs chasing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The Magpies are exploring a deal for the 22-year-old as uncertainty grows around Alexander Isak’s future.

Sesko has already attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. According to Sky Sports News, he recently rejected an offer from a Saudi Pro League side.

Arsenal had previously targeted Sesko before turning their attention to Viktor Gyokeres. Newcastle’s long-standing admiration for the Slovenian dates back to last summer, and their interest has now been reignited.

Isak has reportedly told the club he wants to consider his options, prompting Newcastle to act. The Tyneside outfit have also seen a bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa turned down.