Champions League winner odds revealed: Shock favourites to win the Champions League 2025/26

The latest football betting odds for the 2025/26 Champions League crown have been released, with Liverpool emerging as early favourites to lift the trophy.

The Reds are priced at 7.00 to go all the way, following a strong summer of recruitment and growing belief under Arne Slot.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo by Shutterstock.

A group of contenders sit just behind at 8.00, including PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

All four are tipped to go deep, with PSG aiming for back-to-back titles, while Real and Barcelona continue to rebuild with fresh talent.

Manchester City are out at 9.00, with Pep Guardiola under pressure to return to European glory. Bayern Munich follow at 11.00, adjusting to life under Vincent Kompany.

Outside shots include Chelsea at 19.00, while Newcastle, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid are each listed at 26.00 in the latest football odds.