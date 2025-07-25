Newcastle target Wolves star amid Isak exit talk

Newcastle United are eyeing Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Swede’s future.

With Isak linked to a possible move away this summer, the Magpies are actively assessing forward options.

The Express & Star reports that one player high on their list is Strand Larsen, who netted 14 goals in his debut Premier League campaign for Wolves.

The Norwegian only joined Molineux permanently this summer after an initial loan, and Wolves are reluctant to sell.

In addition to Strand Larsen, Newcastle are also pushing to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who left the Bees’ training camp earlier this week amid mounting transfer speculation.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle could target multiple forwards if Isak departs, with both Larsen and Wissa seen as key attacking solutions.