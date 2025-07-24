Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Newcastle set to renew bids for Brentford star

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are both expected to submit improved offers for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs could make a new attempt at signing Wissa in the coming days.

According to reports, Newcastle have already seen a £25 million bid rejected but remain keen to sign the 28-year-old.

Wissa has returned early from Brentford’s pre-season camp for talks over his future, as he pushes for a move that could secure him Champions League football.

Forest also had a bid in the region of £25 million turned down earlier in the window but are likely to come back with a fresh proposal.

Brentford value the DR Congo international at between £30–£40 million. With just one year left on his contract – plus a one-year option – the Bees could be tempted to sell if the price is right.

Interest in Wissa continues to intensify.

With Bryan Mbeumo nearing a £71million switch to Manchester United, and key exits already confirmed, the Bees are facing a major shake-up.

