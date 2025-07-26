Exclusive: Nottingham Forest ponder £15m swoop for Norwegian wonderkid

Nottingham Forest are considering making a £15 million bid for Norwegian youngster Sindre Walle Egeli from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest could make a move within the coming weeks, with the bid considered to be within the range of Nordsjaelland’s asking price for the youngster.

Forest sees Walle Egeli as one for the future, but they also believe the youngster could play a role in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team straight away.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Sunderland were also keeping a close eye on Walle Egeli.

The 19-year-old had an impressive 2024-25 season for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, scoring 9 goals in 31 appearances for the club.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with the youngster, who has often been compared to Erling Haaland, and who has impressed for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

Sindre Walle Egeli made his international debut for Norway last year, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.