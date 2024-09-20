Newcastle United track Norwegian wonderkid in transfer battle with Premier League rivals

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli, dubbed the “next Erling Haaland.”

The Daily Mail reports that the Magpies are monitoring the 18-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking options.

However, they face stiff competition from fellow Premier League rivals West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Sindre Walle Egeli, currently playing for Nordsjaelland, has impressed with his performances and is seen as one of Norway’s top young talents.

Newcastle are eager to strengthen their squad for future campaigns, but securing Egeli’s signature won’t be easy given the interest from other Premier League clubs.

Reports suggest Nordsjaelland are looking to demand around £21 million for the teenager.