Exclusive: Burnley, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart keeping tabs on Swedish starlet

BK Hacken youngster Pontus Dahbo is attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the Premier League and in the Bundesliga.

Ontheminute.com understands that Burnley, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart are all keeping an eye on the young Swede.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Sweden and has made an impressive start to the season for BK Hacken.

Pontus Dahbo is a left footer, who is known to be creative on the pitch, as well as dangerous from set-pieces.

The youngster signed a new contract in April last year, with the deal keeping him at BK Hacken until December 2027.

BK Hacken would be looking for at least £4 million if they are to consider letting the young midfielder leave in the 2025 summer transfer window.