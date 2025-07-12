Exclusive: Sunderland keeping tabs on Norway international forward

Sunderland are keeping close tabs on highly-rated Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli, as the club eyes emerging talent to bolster their attacking options this summer.

The 19-year-old has caught the attention of several English clubs following a breakthrough campaign with FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with the youngster, who has often been compared to Erling Haaland, and who has impressed for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

Known for his pace, strength, and finishing instincts, Walle Egeli netted nine goals in 31 league appearances last season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats are now also keeping a close eye on the highly-rated youngster.

With sporting director Kristjaan Speakman focused on building for the future, Sunderland are believed to be assessing whether the young striker fits into their long-term vision under manager Regis Le Bris.

While no formal offer has been made, Sunderland’s interest could develop further as the transfer window progresses.

Sindre Walle Egeli made his international debut for Norway last year, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.