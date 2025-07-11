Atalanta want £50m for Spurs, Newcastle and Man Utd target

Atalanta have reportedly placed a £50 million-plus price tag on centre-back Giorgio Scalvini amid growing interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The 21-year-old Italy international is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, with Newcastle reportedly laying early groundwork for a potential summer move.

Italy and Atalanta starlet Giorgio Scalvini. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to The i Paper, Atalanta are in no rush to sell but could consider serious offers, as they continue to profit from their academy-developed stars.

Scalvini, under contract until 2028, is also admired by Tottenham and top Serie A sides.

Newcastle, despite a limited budget, see Scalvini as a key defensive target following their £52m signing of Anthony Elanga.

The player is believed to be open to a Premier League switch, with international teammate Sandro Tonali endorsing Eddie Howe’s project at St James’ Park.