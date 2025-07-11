Hull City join Sheffield Utd in race for Liverpool youngster

Hull City have entered the race to sign Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas, joining Championship rivals Sheffield United in pursuit of the talented youngster.

The 19-year-old impressed last season on loan at Stoke City, netting six goals in 49 appearances. Hull are in need of attacking reinforcements after finishing as the Championship’s lowest scorers.

According to HullLive, Koumas is firmly on the Tigers’ radar, but a potential stumbling block could be Liverpool’s demand for a loan fee.

Due to transfer restrictions, Hull may not be able to afford such a deal.

The Welsh international has already made a senior appearance for Liverpool, scoring in an FA Cup tie.

Sheffield United are also monitoring the situation and could offer a more financially viable route.