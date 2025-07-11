Roma agree personal terms with Sunderland, Leeds Utd and Wolves target

Italian giants Roma have reportedly agreed personal terms with RC Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

French outlet Footmercato reports of the agreement between the player and Roma, but state that the two clubs are yet to reach agreement over a feee.

RC Lens are reportedly keen to keep the midfielder at the club and has even offered him a new contract with the hope of persuading him to stay.

The French clubs would want at least €30 million if they are to consider letting their midfielder move to Roma this summer.

The 24-year-old impressed last season with eight assists and one goal, becoming a key figure for the Ligue 1 side.

Neil El Aynaoui is attracting attention across Europe in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland, Leeds United and Wolves are all among the clubs showing interest in the midfielder, while Roma also face competition from Italian rivals Juventus and AC Milan who are also monitoring the situation.

El Aynaoui is reportedly open to leaving France this summer to pursue a new challenge.