PSV eye Sunderland star as potential replacement for Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco target

PSV Eindhoven are weighing up a move for Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle, should Johan Bakayoko depart the club this summer.

The Dutch giants are preparing for possible interest from Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco in Bakayoko.

According to Sky Sports News, PSV have identified Mundle as a potential target if their Belgian star moves on in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Mundle, who scored five goals in 24 appearances last season despite injury setbacks, was instrumental in Sunderland’s promotion push.

Sunderland are eager to secure the 21-year-old’s future and have entered talks over a new contract, even though his current deal runs until 2028.