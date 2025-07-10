Spurs ready to trigger £60m release clause for Nottingham Forest star

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to activate the £60 million release clause in Morgan Gibbs-White’s contract at Nottingham Forest, with the midfielder now emerging as a top target.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs are confident a deal can be reached for the 25-year-old, who joined Forest from Wolves in 2022.

The England international has two years left on his contract and could be the second major exit from the City Ground this summer, following Anthony Elanga’s £55 million move to Newcastle.

Gibbs-White, capable of playing as a No. 10 or in central midfield, is seen as a key addition for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank.

Forest’s surprise push to Europe last season could make the loss even more painful. Wolves are also set for a 10% share of any future sale.