Nottingham Forest have fresh offer for Spurs, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Man Utd target rejected

Nottingham Forest have made a fresh attempt to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, submitting a new offer for the striker ahead of the 2025/26 season.

However, Brentford have rejected the latest approach, with the bid believed to be below the £25 million Forest were willing to pay in January.

According to The Athletic, Wissa remains a key figure at Brentford, especially with uncertainty surrounding the future of Bryan Mbeumo, who is attracting interest from Manchester United.

Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, is valued at over £50 million by Brentford.

He joined the club from Lorient in 2021 and has one year left on his contract, with an option to extend.

Wissa have also been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Forest, meanwhile, have agreed to sell Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, while Tottenham are pushing to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.