Newcastle Utd agree deal with Nottingham Forest for Elanga

Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign winger Anthony Elanga.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical within the next 48 hours, with a five-year contract already agreed.

The deal is reported to include an initial fee of £52 million, with additional performance-related bonuses.

According to The Athletic, Forest had previously rejected a lower £45 million bid before accepting Newcastle’s improved offer in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Elanga, who joined Forest from Manchester United in 2023, played all 38 Premier League games last season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

His performances helped Forest secure a European spot, and Manchester United are now set to benefit from a significant sell-on clause. Elanga has also earned 22 caps for Sweden since his debut in 2022.