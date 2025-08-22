Nuno’s shock comments put his Forest job on the line

Nottingham Forest could be heading for a managerial storm after head coach Nuno Espirito Santo publicly admitted his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has soured.

Sky Sports News reports that senior figures at the City Ground were left “baffled” by Nuno’s remarks, stressing there had been no intention to dismiss him.

The Portuguese coach claimed his bond with Evangelos Marinakis is “not so good” compared to last season, sparking speculation that he may be angling for an exit.

Tensions have reportedly increased since the arrival of Edu as global head of football, with the pair struggling to align on recruitment strategy.

The timing of Nuno’s outburst has frustrated the club, especially after more than £118m was spent on reinforcements this month. His position could now be in jeopardy ahead of Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace.