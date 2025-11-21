Liverpool and Newcastle crash Man Utd’s £100m chase for England star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson has taken a dramatic twist – with Liverpool and Newcastle muscling in on the race for the £100m Nottingham Forest star.

The 23-year-old is seen by United as a long-term replacement for Casemiro as they look to rebuild their midfield.

But The Times claims the Red Devils now face a fierce three-way Premier League battle, as both Liverpool and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the England international. The growing interest threatens to derail United’s midfield plans just as they prepare to shift focus after a forward-heavy summer.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is thought to be eyeing extra energy and steel in the middle of the park, while Eddie Howe reportedly wants Anderson back at St James’ Park just a year after selling him.

Forest’s £100m valuation is only rising as the bidding war gathers pace.