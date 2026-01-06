Former West Ham star no longer training at Leicester City

Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes has confirmed that former West Ham star Michail Antonio is no longer training at the club.

Cifuentes revealed after the 2-1 win over West Brom on Monday night that the 35-year-old will not be staying at the club due to a muscular injury.

Antonio is currently a free agent after leaving West Ham in June.

Cifuentes said: “Unfortunately he got a small setback training with us and we will not proceed with the process we started.

“It’s a pity because he’s a great professional, guy and showed good things.”