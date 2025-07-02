Evangelos Marinakis: The Billionaire Behind Nottingham Forest’s Bold Revival

Explore the story of Evangelos Marinakis, the billionaire shipping magnate reshaping Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos. From global trade to bold football takeovers—this is how Marinakis is changing the game.

From Shipping Tycoon to Football Powerhouse

Evangelos Marinakis is no ordinary football club owner. The Greek billionaire has become one of the sport’s most intriguing and polarizing figures, blending immense business success with a fearless approach to football ownership. For fans of Nottingham Forest and beyond, Marinakis is a name worth knowing—not just for what he’s built, but for where he’s taking the clubs he owns.

Born in Piraeus, Greece, Marinakis inherited his early fortunes through his father, Miltiadis Marinakis, a shipowner and former Olympiacos board member. But Evangelos didn’t stop there. He launched his own company, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp, in 2005, and aggressively expanded into the global shipping industry. Over the years, he has built one of the world’s largest privately-owned fleets, with more than 140 vessels under his control. His holdings span oil tankers, LNG carriers, and bulk ships—industries that have helped him amass a personal fortune estimated between $5 and $6 billion.

But it’s in football where Marinakis has made his most visible impact—and perhaps his most controversial headlines.

The Olympiacos Dynasty

In 2010, Marinakis purchased Olympiacos, Greece’s most successful football club. Under his leadership, the club not only continued its domestic dominance—winning seven consecutive Greek Super League titles—but also made major strides in European competition.

He pumped resources into the squad, modernized the infrastructure, and brought in experienced coaches from across Europe. Olympiacos became a regular presence in UEFA competitions and even reached the knockout stages of the Champions League multiple times. In 2024, the club made history by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, becoming the first Greek team ever to lift a European trophy.

His approach was aggressive and unapologetic. He demanded success, called out poor officiating publicly, and never shied away from controversy. Yet his results spoke louder than words: Olympiacos became a machine for silverware, thanks to his strategic planning and ruthless ambition.

Nottingham Forest: From the Brink to the Big Time

In 2017, Marinakis turned his attention to English football by acquiring Nottingham Forest, a sleeping giant with a legendary past and a long stretch of mediocrity. At the time, Forest were languishing in the Championship with little hope of promotion.

Marinakis had a plan. He promised professionalism, top-level recruitment, and long-term investment. It took a few years—and a managerial shake-up or two—but in 2022, Forest finally returned to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

What followed was one of the most dramatic overhauls English football had seen in years. The club spent over £250 million on new players across multiple windows, bringing in more than 30 signings. While some called it chaotic, Marinakis viewed it as necessary. Survival was the first goal, but progress came quickly. By the 2024/25 season, Forest were not just staying up—they were competing for European qualification.

Risk, Reward, and Controversy

Marinakis’ style isn’t for everyone. He is outspoken, emotional, and unafraid of making headlines. In 2024, he was seen confronting match officials after a controversial VAR decision went against Forest. He received a short touchline ban, but many fans loved the passion he displayed.

In another twist, UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules forced him to temporarily hand over Forest to a blind trust due to his simultaneous ownership of Olympiacos. Despite the bureaucratic shuffle, he remained firmly involved in setting the strategic direction of the club.

Financial Fair Play regulations also loomed large. Forest were docked points in the 2024/25 season after breaching spending limits. But once again, Marinakis stayed committed, backing the club with additional funds while restructuring wage policies and transfer strategies to align with regulations.

The Bigger Picture

What sets Marinakis apart is not just his wealth—it’s his vision. He doesn’t simply buy clubs for the prestige. He invests heavily in infrastructure, recruitment teams, analytics, and youth development. Forest’s academy is beginning to thrive again, and the club is now an attractive destination for young talent across Europe.

Moreover, he continues to push for a City Ground redevelopment, with plans to increase capacity and modernize the historic stadium. For Forest fans, this is more than a project—it’s a signal of intent: Marinakis is here for the long haul.

A Man of Many Hats

Outside football and shipping, Marinakis owns major Greek media outlets through Alter Ego Media, including newspapers like To Vima and Ta Nea. In early 2025, the media arm was successfully listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, raising nearly €60 million in capital.

He has also served as a city council member in Piraeus and engages in regular philanthropic efforts, including COVID-19 donations and support for children’s hospitals.

Final Thoughts: A Fearless Football Visionary

Evangelos Marinakis is a disruptor—one of the few owners in modern football unafraid to shake up the system. His methods can be chaotic, but his results speak for themselves. He revived Olympiacos, resurrected Nottingham Forest, and brought Greek football back onto the European map.

For Forest fans, Marinakis is more than an owner. He’s a symbol of ambition. For neutrals, he’s one of football’s most fascinating figures—a man blending billionaire instincts with a working-class club’s soul. Whether you love him or hate him, one thing’s clear: Evangelos Marinakis is changing football, one bold move at a time.