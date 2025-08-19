Tottenham eye Inter, Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa target as Savinho alternative

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche after being priced out of a move for Manchester City winger Savinho.

According to The Independent, City are holding firm on a £70m valuation for the Brazilian, a figure Spurs are unwilling to meet.

Savinho, 21, remains highly rated at the Etihad despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki.

He missed the Premier League opener with an injury, but City have no intention of lowering their demands.

Akliouche has now emerged as a realistic alternative. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder scored seven times for Monaco last season and has already opened his Ligue 1 account this campaign. Spurs see him as a more affordable option at around £47.5m.

The winger is under contract until 2028 and has also attracted interest from Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.