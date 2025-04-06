Exclusive: Man Utd join Newcastle and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on Monaco star

Manchester United have joined Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the race for AS Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche.

The 22-year-old winger has impressed this season in Ligue 1, playing a key role in Monaco’s push for a top-three finish. Now, top Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle and Aston Villa have already made checks on the France U21 international, and United are now doing the same as interest builds.

Maghnes Akliouche is known for his relentless work rate, sharp left foot, and creative playmaking.

He remains under contract at Monaco until 2028, but a 2025 summer transfer window move could be on the cards if the right offer arrives.

Paris Saint-Germain were previously interested, but failed to land him last summer. With more clubs circling, the battle for Akliouche’s signature is heating up.