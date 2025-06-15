Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Leeds in race for Ipswich star

Nottingham Forest have joined Leeds United in showing strong interest in Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson.

The 21-year-old, who impressed for England Under-21s in their recent Euro opener against Czech Republic, is widely expected to leave Ipswich following their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United are believed to be leading the race, with Daniel Farke keen to add young, dynamic talent ahead of their return to the top flight.

However, Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are now monitoring Hutchinson closely, impressed by his versatility and creativity in advanced roles.

Hutchinson’s standout display alongside Tino Livramento at the Under-21 Euros has not gone unnoticed. Despite focusing on international duty, his future remains a hot topic.

Signed permanently from Chelsea last summer for £20m, Hutchinson’s stock continues to rise, and both Forest and Leeds could view him as a long-term asset.