Aston Villa make move one of the most promising young forwards in Europe

Aston Villa have made an enquiry for highly-rated Porto forward Samu Aghehowa as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign last season, scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in Portugal’s top flight. He also impressed in Europe, netting six goals in the Europa League, including a brace against Manchester United.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Barcelona have previously been linked with the forward as well.

Porto are reportedly unwilling to consider offers below £55 million, with the club using Arsenal’s fee for Viktor Gyokeres as a benchmark valuation.

Aghehowa, who already has two senior caps for Spain, is viewed as one of the most promising young forwards in Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa’s interest is serious, though a formal bid is yet to be submitted. The Midlands club faces competition if they hope to secure the Spanish striker’s signature.