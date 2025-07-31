Aston Villa raise offer for Sunderland, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Atalanta and RB Leipzig target

Aston Villa have stepped up their pursuit of Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz by increasing their bid to £17 million.

According to The Independent, Villa are gradually raising their offer in small increments, but the Turkish giants are holding firm, reportedly seeking closer to £35 million for the 25-year-old.

Yilmaz impressed last season in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. His performances have caught the attention of several clubs across Europe.

Sunderland, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Atalanta and RB Leipzig are all monitoring the situation, adding further competition for the Turkey international’s signature.

Villa remain determined to strengthen their attacking options as they prepare for a busy campaign, but may need to significantly improve their offer to win the race for Yilmaz.