Southampton reject £27m Everton bid for Newcastle, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Southampton have reportedly rejected an £27 million bid from Everton for midfielder Tyler Dibling.

Sky Sports News reports of the rejected £27 million bid and that the Saints would consider accepting a bid in the region of £40 million.

Reports earlier this season claimed that Southampton would not be prepared to sell the 19-year-old for less than £100 million.

Southampton are reportedly open to a return for their academy product, though the player’s wages could complicate negotiations.

Newcastle United, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with all keen on landing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also recently reportedly joined the race to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.