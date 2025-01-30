Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join race for Southampton star

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the race to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling.

The Sun reports that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the last two clubs to join the race for the English youth international.

Bayern hope England skipper Harry Kane, who came through the ranks as Southampton, can help persuade Dibling to move to Munich.

The 18-year-old has also been strongly linked with a move to RB Leipzig, with the German club reportedly ready to do ‘everything possible’ to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Reports have previously stated that Southampton want at least £55 million for the highly-rated midfielder.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.