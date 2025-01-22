Southampton want £55m for RB Leipzig, Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Southampton have reportedly placed a £55 million price-tag on 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Dibling.

The Saints are not keen on selling the youngster in the 2025 January transfer window, and will not consider offers of lower than £55million this month, according to Sky Sports.

Southampton prefer to keep hold of the 18-year-old until this summer at least, according to the report.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Former Southampton manager Russel Martin laughed off a potential £21 million bid from Manchester United last month.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.