Nottingham Forest make Aston Villa star their top transfer target

Nottingham Forest have made Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey their number one target this summer as they prepare for their Europa League campaign.

The 24-year-old midfielder is seen as an ideal fit for Nuno Espirito Santo’s attacking system, with Forest looking to strengthen following a seventh-place Premier League finish.

Ramsey is capable of playing across the front line and brings versatility and Premier League experience.

According to The Telegraph, Forest have held long-standing interest in Ramsey, who made 29 appearances for Villa last season. The England U21 regular has also attracted attention from Everton and West Ham.

With Anthony Elanga sold to Newcastle and Tottenham chasing Morgan Gibbs-White, Forest are prioritising Ramsey’s arrival.

Villa may demand over £30 million, especially given Ramsey’s “home-grown” value on the balance sheet. Both clubs will play in Europe next season.