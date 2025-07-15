Sunderland eye bold move for Aston Villa, Galatasaray and Roma target

Sunderland are preparing a move for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi as they look to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old Colombian international has impressed in Serie A and could now be heading to England in a high-profile switch.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, talks have taken place over the past 24 hours between the clubs.

Ekrem Konur reports that Sunderland are ready to submit a formal bid exceeding €20 million for the former Genk defender.

Lucumi is entering the final year of his contract in 2025-26 and has also attracted interest from Roma, Aston Villa and Galatasaray.

With 29 international caps and Champions League experience, he’s seen as a major addition for Sunderland’s ambitions in the Premier League.