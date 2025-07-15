Liverpool weigh shock move for Manchester United star amid transfer hunt

Liverpool have reportedly considered a sensational move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as they search for attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Reds are actively exploring high-profile options to strengthen Arne Slot’s frontline, with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak still their top target.

However, Newcastle’s refusal to sell the Swedish international has forced Liverpool to draw up a list of alternatives.

According to the Daily Mail, Rashford was floated as a potential target, though talks have yet to progress.

The United forward could be on the move this summer following a difficult season.

Other names on Liverpool’s radar include Rodrygo, Hugo Ekitike, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, and more, as the club prepares to potentially part ways with Darwin Nunez. A blockbuster signing remains firmly on the agenda.