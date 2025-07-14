Manchester United’s goal drought since Sir Alex Ferguson

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, Manchester United has faced a consistent struggle – scoring goals. The legendary manager’s departure marked the end of a golden era. Goals that once flowed effortlessly have steadily dried up.

The Immediate Decline Post-Ferguson

In Ferguson’s final season (2012/13), Robin van Persie fired United to their 20th Premier League title with 26 goals. However, since then, scoring has become progressively harder. The following season under David Moyes, Wayne Rooney led with just 17 goals.

Each passing season saw United’s top scorer netting fewer goals. From Zlatan Ibrahimović’s commendable 17-goal haul in 2016/17 to Romelu Lukaku’s decent 16 in 2017/18, the drop was steady but subtle. Fans began noticing the worrying trend.

Worsening Under Different Managers

As managers came and went, each promised attacking football. Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Erik ten Hag all struggled to boost scoring consistently. Marcus Rashford briefly reignited hope with 17 goals in 2019/20. Yet, the consistency never returned.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic comeback in 2021 raised expectations. He ended as top scorer with 18 goals in the Premier League for 2021/22. But even Ronaldo couldn’t fully reverse the downward spiral.

The Sharpest Decline: 2024/2025 Season

The most alarming drop has occurred in the current 2024/25 campaign. Manchester United’s top scorers this season is Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, both with a mere 8 goals. This stark number underscores a crisis. Once known for free-flowing football, United is now desperate for a reliable striker.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. Photo by Shutterstock.

Several factors have contributed. Poor recruitment choices, inconsistent tactics, and a lack of a clear attacking identity have plagued the team. Strikers like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggled to make significant impacts.

The Urgent Need for Change

United fans are understandably frustrated. Scoring goals is crucial for winning titles. Without regular goal-scoring, even qualifying for the Champions League becomes a challenge. The club’s hierarchy must urgently address recruitment issues and tactics.

Quality strikers must be prioritized. Scouting needs improvement, and tactical clarity is essential. Without these changes, Manchester United risks further decline.

Looking Ahead: A Critical Moment

The 2024/25 goal drought highlights a crisis point for Manchester United. Scoring only 8 goals by the club’s top scorer in an entire season is unacceptable. Fans demand immediate solutions. Whether through the transfer market, managerial changes, or tactical adjustments, action is necessary.

For Manchester United, restoring goal-scoring prowess isn’t just about pride – it’s essential for reclaiming their status among Europe’s elite. The club must act decisively to halt this downward trend and reignite their attacking flair.

United’s future depends on their response to this alarming decline.